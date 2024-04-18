'I Have Always Been Misunderstood By People': Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain speak to The Quint.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who were recently seen in Bigg Boss 17, recently launched their first music video, 'Laa Pila De Sharaab'. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra and features Animal actor Saurabh Sachdeva.
Following the song's release, The Quint caught up with Ankita and Vicky and spoke to them about their first project together, how they deal with trolling, whether they will do a reality show again and more.
Speaking about how she deals with trolling, Ankita added, "If we talk about trolling or any negative comments about me, I've always been this way. From the time I was in Pavitra Rishta, there were a lot of controversies that used to happen around me. You know, the articles that used to come in at the time were in newspapers; there was no social media. I could just see my pictures in the article and how long it is. That's all that mattered for me. I never read my articles; I just read the headline."
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)