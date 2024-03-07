'I Do Selective Work Out Of Choice; Scripts Need to Excite Me': Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor speaks about saying yes to fewer scripts.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Murder Mubarak, a dark crime comedy revolving around a detective trying to solve a case in a Delhi club. The film will release on Netflix on 15 March.
At the trailer launch of the film Karisma said that, of late, she only chooses roles she finds interesting and that she is lucky to have a choice of saying yes or no.
Karisma added that she has played many interesting characters over the years. "So I really need to be excited or motivated when it comes to choosing roles. I think Dil Toh Pagal Hai was so ahead of its times and I am so glad that the audience still enjoy that." The actor also said her character in Murder Mubarak is an actress, "maybe a dream girl from suspense movies, but she is very real."
