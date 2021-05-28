I Bought A House, Yet Contractors Want to Talk To a Man: Parineeti

Here’s what Parineeti Chopra’s first impression of ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ was.
Parineeti Chopra on 'Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar'

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar released in theatres in March this year. However, with the raging coronavirus pandemic, most people didn't get to watch the movie. It was when the Dibakar Banerjee-directorial dropped on Amazon Prime Video that people started talking about it and appreciating the deeply-layered subtext of the plot.

The Quint spoke to Parineeti Chopra, who plays the female protagonist in the film, Sandeep. She spoke about her first impression of the title Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She also narrated her experience working with Dibakar, and explained why she would say yes to him in a second if he offers her a film again.

The film shows a very realistic side of the men in society and how they perceive and treat women. The actor added how she deals with these kind of men on a daily basis in real life.

