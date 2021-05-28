I Bought A House, Yet Contractors Want to Talk To a Man: Parineeti

The Quint spoke to Parineeti Chopra, who plays the female protagonist in the film, Sandeep. She spoke about her first impression of the title Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. She also narrated her experience working with Dibakar, and explained why she would say yes to him in a second if he offers her a film again.

The film shows a very realistic side of the men in society and how they perceive and treat women. The actor added how she deals with these kind of men on a daily basis in real life.