'I Asked If It Can Be Cured': Fahadh Faasil On Being Diagnosed With ADHD At 41

Actor Fahadh Faasil recently revealed that he was clinically diagnosed with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) at the age of 41. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects people's behaviour and can make them restless, have trouble concentrating or even act on impulse.

Earlier, it was believed that the condition only affected children, however, the it can persist into adulthood as well. Because of rising awareness, adults too, are able to get a diagnosis now.

"He told me it can be easily cured if it is diagnosed at a young age. I asked whether it can be cured if it is diagnosed at the age of 41. I am clinically ADHD diagnosed," he added.