Fahadh Faasil Calls Ranbir Kapoor the 'Best Actor in the Country'

When asked about the kind of film she does and the impact it leaves on his image, Fahadh told Film Companion, “I don't have to hide anything, I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. I don't think people expect magic from me, from Pushpa. It's a pure collaboration, love for Suku (Sukumar) Sir. My stuff is here. Very clearly."

"It doesn't get to me because I and a lot of my friends here think and believe that Vicky Kaushal is the find of the decade. Rajkummar Rao is one of the finest actors India has ever produced. Ranbir (Kapoor), I mean, the best actor in the country. So, I don't know what they see in me," he added.

Fahadh also shared his thoughts about him being labelled as a pan-India star and said, "No, I am just an actor. I have nothing to do with pan-India. I just do my stuff. And I do what I believe and the idea is never films do business. That's… that's secondary. But the films I do here, I don't I can ever do it anywhere else.”

Fahadh gained fame for his role in Aavesham, a film directed by Jithu Madhavan. It follows three college students who find themselves in a classic fish-out-of-water scenario.

On the work front, Fahadh is set to star in Pushpa 2: The Rule.