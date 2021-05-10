At First I Was Intimidated by Salman: Radhe Actor Disha Patani

Disha Patani and Salman Khan in Radhe's song 'Seeti Maar'
Disha Patani stars alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Talking about the way she confirmed the role, she said, " I got a call from SKF (Salman Khan Films) and they asked me if I would like to do a film with them. I went to Sohail sir’s office and Prabhu sir was there, he gave me a small narration and that’s how it started. I was on board, I loved it."
Disha was all praises for co-star Salman but added that she was intimidated by him at first. "It is so much fun to work with him, he is a great co-star. At first I was intimidated by him, I was working with the biggest star of the country but, as shoot started and we were on the sets for a couple of days, I realized that he is very easy-going. Salman is very chilled on the set, we have so much fun being together. He is very humble and a very giving actor," she said.
In her interview, Disha also spoke about her dance number with Salman titled Seeti Maar, and said, "Once he is there in the frame, nobody wants to watch anyone else. His star power is so huge… But I tried my best, I don’t know if I did justice though. It is also fun dancing with him because he adds such small comical things here and there, he has great ideas. One can learn a lot from him, he is an improviser.”
While many films postponed their releases due to theatres shutting down during the second COVID wave, the Radhe team decided to opt for a simultaneous release in theatres and on OTT as a pay per view. The makers then announced that the proceeds from the film will go towards COVID relief.
The Prabhu Deva directorial also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Disha revealed that she learned something from everyone on the crew because their experiences are different due to the variety of roles they've done. "It was a pleasure! Even Prabhu sir as a director, he is so helpful because he knows exactly what he wants and he shows you as well. He is a great actor, so it just gets very easy," she added.
Published: 10 May 2021,08:50 PM IST