Hyderabad Police Arrests Rakul Preet Singh's Brother in Drugs Case

In Hyderabad on Monday, a press meet was held, as per the report, to discuss the details of the case. They confirmed that Aman had been arrested in connection to a recent drug bust.

The cops have named a total of thirteen drug consumers, including Aman Preet Singh. All of them tested positive for cocaine, as per reports.

“I will only comment on whom Aman is connected to once we investigate the case more. We need to check when his association began with the accused, who consist of some Indians and Nigerians. Some of them are repeat offenders. But we believe it might be for a year and a half. Aman tested positive for using cocaine in the urine test. It is confirmed that he’s an actor, he did not say if it’s on Tollywood or elsewhere," said the police at the press meet, as per the same report.

More details are awaited.