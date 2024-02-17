‘Comes From the Idea That Women Are Replaceable’: Huma Qureshi on B’Wood Pay Gap

In a recent interview, actor Huma Qureshi addressed the unfair trolling actor Deepika Padukone received after her and Ranveer Singh's appearance on Koffee With Karan 8. She said, “Ab kya bol sakte hai, (what can we say) ridiculous…We are supposed to present a kind of palatable…I guess, something they are expecting. I don’t know what it is, I don’t think anyone knows what it is.”

During the episode, the actor couple had discussed the early days of their relationship and the former had talked about 'casually dating' other people before deciding to marry Ranveer Singh.