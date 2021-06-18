Hum Dil Chuke Sanam Turns 22: Ajay, Bhansali Share Memories

Ajay Devgn and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' director Sanjay Leela Bhansali
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @ajaydevgn)
Actor Ajay Devgn took to social media to celebrate 22 years of his film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram, Ajay wrote, "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled."
Bhansali and Ajay have reunited to collaborate for the highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead. The crime drama also stars Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. Ajay features in an extended cameo.
The film narrates the life of a Ganga, a madame in Kamathipura, and is loosely based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a 1999 romantic musical directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ajay, Salman Khan, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead. On his Instagram, Ajay shared old pictures with Bhansali, and his co-stars Salman and Aishwarya.
The official handle of Bhansali Productions also shared pictures from the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featuring Sanjay Leela Bhansali in action. The pictures show Bhansali directing all the leads, and the caption reads, "We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we're experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest. Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer's testimony of love."
The movie narrates the story of a newly-wed man Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) who decides to reunite his wife Nandini (Aishwarya) with her former lover Sameer (Salman Khan). The film was a huge success and became one of the highest earning films of the year.
Both Salman and Ajay were nominated for Best Actor at the 45th Filmfare Awards for the film while Aishwarya and Bhansali bagged the awards for Best Actress and Best Director respectively.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined