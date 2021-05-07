Hugh Jackman Urges Fans To Support India During COVID

Hugh Jackman and Priyanka Chopra
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman took to Instagram to amplify Priyanka Chopra's fundraiser for India's fight against the second COVID wave. He shared a post for the fundraiser which read, "India needs our help.. Together we can stop the spread." Priyanka also shared his story on hers and thanked Hugh and his wife Deborrah Lee Ann for the support.
Priyanka Chopra had announced her fundraiser in collaboration with Give India, to collect funds for better health infrastructure in India and oxygen supplies. She posted a graphic about the fundraiser and captioned it, "No one is safe until everyone is safe...that’s why we cant stop. India has seen an unabated growth in Covid cases for weeks now, and while so many are coming together to provide relief to as many as possible, there is still so much left to be done."
"Your support will bring help and relief to so many. Every little thing counts because every breath matters. Please donate to the #TogetherForIndia fund on @give_india," she added.
Many international celebrities have used their platform to amplify fundraisers and have also contributed to the cause. Jennifer Aniston asked her fans to do their part to help India. She shared that Americares is raising relief funds for the country. "You don't have to donate to help - spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness," she wrote.
Other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Lilly Singh, Shawn Mendes, and Camila Cabello have also contributed towards the cause, and have asked their fans to follow suit.
