Jennifer Aniston Urges Fans to Help India Fight COVID-19

Jennifer Aniston asks everyone to come forward and help India fight COVID.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Jennifer Aniston has urged fans to come together and help India fight COVID-19. India has been worst hit by the second wave of the virus, with hospitals grappling with shortage of supplies and oxygen.
Aniston took to her Instagram stories to share messages for fans and followers. Her first story read, "A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days."
In her second story, the actor added that Americares "is raising money for immediate relief aid for India" and even shared details. She further wrote, "You don't have to donate to help - spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness."
Several Hollywood celebs have expressed concern over India's situation. Singer Shawn Mendes had asked his fans and followers on social media accounts to make donations. In a video, Shawn had said, "If you've ever been touched by India's culture or India's people, just donate or share, or anything you can do to help."
Others include talk show hosts Ellen DeGeneres and Lilly Singh, singer Camila Cabello, actors Jada Pinkett Smith, Lana Condor, Richard Madden, and Kunal Nayyar. Celebs have also extended support to Priyanka Chopra's initiative to raise money for India.
