'Saif Ali Khan Is One Of The Most Brilliant Actors We Have': Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan are set to star in Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
Vikram Vedha is an upcoming action-thriller starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Writer-director duo, Pushkar-Gayathri and actor Hrithik Roshan talked to the media about the film, comparisons to its Tamil original and more.
Hrithik also opened up about sharing screen space with co-actor, Saif Ali Khan. He said, "His method is never starry, it's real. And this is the time of real cinema. In my entire career, I've never felt this kind of displacement because I was working with an actor who is so real."
Hrithik further said, "He's never tried to be someone he's not. That was happening at a time when all the other actors were trying to be the 'hero' and trying to have that swag or whatever. Everyone wanted to be the hero. Saif was just himself. I know from my own experience now that this is the first time in 22 years that I felt this pull to safeguard myself. I felt this instinctive pull that I have to be very real in this film."
Sharing his thoughts on his previous roles, Hrithik said, "I look at my past work and I cringe and I don't understand how it was received with such love."
The Super 30 actor even revealed that he consulted an acting coach, adding, "I found myself an acting coach. I said, 'Please watch all my films and if in my next film, I give an expression I've given before, tell me. I'll redo it.'"
On being asked who the actor takes feedback from, he replied, "I take feedback from my sons a lot. Because they grew up watching all kinds of cinema, they have developed a refined perspective. When I show them my old films they ask me, 'What is going on? Why are all the people in the market singing the same song?'"
On being asked about Vikram Vedha being compared to the original starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan, Gayathri commented, "Everything is polarised now - it's either this or that but one can just like both. We're immensely proud of what we've done".
Hrithik said, "Comparison was not a thought in my head. I've just taken a part and done it how I would do it and that's what I did when we were doing Agneepath and everyone was worried about the comparisons and people asked 'Why are you doing this?' But, I like something and I did it and I gave it my all and then whatever is, is and that's okay."
Vikram Vedha releases on 30 September.
