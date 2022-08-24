'Vikram Vedha' Teaser: Saif & Hrithik Play Cop & Gangster in Action-Thriller

The teaser of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's most awaited film of the year, Vikram Vedha was released on Wednesday, 24 August. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name.

The action-packed thriller will feature Saif as the titular character Vikram, and Hrithik as Vedha in the film.