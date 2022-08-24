'Vikram Vedha' Teaser: Saif & Hrithik Play Cop & Gangster in Action-Thriller

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in and as 'Vikram Vedha'.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The teaser of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan's most awaited film of the year, Vikram Vedha was released on Wednesday, 24 August. Directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name.
The action-packed thriller will feature Saif as the titular character Vikram, and Hrithik as Vedha in the film.
The teaser begins with Hrithik narrating a story to Saif, as they sit across each other as a cop (Vikram), and a gangster (Vedha). The story then follows a series of twists and turns, unfolding a cat-and-mouse chase between the two lead characters. Vedha, who is notorious criminal and a skilled story-teller, helps Vikram peel back layers through a succession of incidents that lead to perplexing moral ambiguities. The teaser also features Radhika Apte as Saif's love interest in the film.
Taking to social media, Hrithik shared the official posters of the film featuring him and Saif, and wrote, "Ek kahaani sunaayein kya? (Should I narrate a story to you?)"
Besides Saif and Hrithik, Vikram Vedha also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Rohit Saraf and Sharib Hashmi in pivotol roles, among others. The film is slated for its worldwide theatrical release on 30 September.