Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hours After Arrest, Kamaal R Khan Taken to Hospital Over Chest Pain Complaint

Hours After Arrest, Kamaal R Khan Taken to Hospital Over Chest Pain Complaint

KRK was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night over one of his controversial tweets.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai Police.

| (Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Kamaal R Khan)
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. </p></div>

Actor Kamaal R Khan was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening after he complained of chest pain, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

KRK was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night over one of his controversial tweets that he posted in 2020. He was apprehended at the Mumbai airport after he arrived from Dubai. A court then remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days.

Also ReadHere Are Five Controversies Kamaal R Khan Was Embroiled In

On the other hand, the National Commission for Women asked the Maharashtra police to book Khan for making derogatory remarks against women.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT