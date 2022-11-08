'Hope To Survive This': Teary-Eyed Samantha Prabhu On Battling Myositis
(Photo Courtesy: Google)
Ahead of the release of Yashoda starring South superstar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor recently took to Instagram to share that she's been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.
Sharing a picture of herself in her hospital bed, the Super Deluxe actor wrote, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."
Now, as she proceeds with the various promotional events for her film, fans get glimpses of her being even more vulnerable with opening up about her condition. In a recent interview with South Indian celebrity television anchor, Suma, the actor shared more details about her struggle.
Samantha broke down in tears while sharing her experience with the autoimmune condition saying, “Some days are good, and some days are bad. There are days when I feel like I can’t take one more step further. And there are days when I look back, I feel surprised that I have come so far."
