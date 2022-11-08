'Hope To Survive This': Teary-Eyed Samantha Prabhu On Battling Myositis

Ahead of the release of Yashoda starring South superstar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor recently took to Instagram to share that she's been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.

Sharing a picture of herself in her hospital bed, the Super Deluxe actor wrote, "I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."