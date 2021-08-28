Court Seeks Medical Report, Tax Returns of Honey Singh in Domestic Violence Case

The Delhi Court has asked Singh’s counsel to present a medical report and the Income Tax returns of the singer, stating “no one is above the law.” The counsel assured that they will file the medical records and Income Tax records.

Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar had filed a case against him (born Hirdesh Singh). A News18 report also stated that the complaint included his parents and accused them of physical and emotional abuse. Talwar also accused Singh of hiding his marital status and alleged that he became “rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous and disrespectful.”

Singh issued a statement calling the allegations ‘false and malicious’ and wrote, “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious".

He added that everyone in the industry knew about his relationship with Talwar since she always accompanied him to his ‘shoots, events, and meetings’.