'Hindi Cinema Was Portrayed as Indian Cinema': Chiranjeevi on Feeling 'Insulted'

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi recently spoke about the "North-South" debate. He recalled an incident where he felt "insulted" and "humiliated". At Acharya's pre-release event, Chiranjeevi recalled that in 1989, he was invited to Delhi as his film Rudraveeni was being honoured with the Nargis Dutt award.

He said that a day before the award ceremony, the government organised a high tea, during which he came across a wall that had posters of the legends of Indian cinema. Chiranjeevi remembered that the wall portrayed icons like Prithviraj Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, with a brief about them.