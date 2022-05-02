'Hindi Cinema Was Portrayed as Indian Cinema': Chiranjeevi on Feeling 'Insulted'

Chiranjeevi speaks about the North-South divide in cinema.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Veteran actor Chiranjeevi recently spoke about the "North-South" debate. He recalled an incident where he felt "insulted" and "humiliated". At Acharya's pre-release event, Chiranjeevi recalled that in 1989, he was invited to Delhi as his film Rudraveeni was being honoured with the Nargis Dutt award.
He said that a day before the award ceremony, the government organised a high tea, during which he came across a wall that had posters of the legends of Indian cinema. Chiranjeevi remembered that the wall portrayed icons like Prithviraj Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, with a brief about them.
Chiranjeevi further said that he had spoken about it back then, but did not receive any response. However, the actor said at the event, that with Baahubali and RRR, he is now proud that the nation is recognising artistes from the south. "Baahubali made me proud as it removed the demarcation between regional and Hindi cinema and proved that we all are a part of Indian film industry. These films have made Telugu audience proud. Hats off to SS Rajamouli for giving us films like Baahubali and RRR. He will be remembered forever,” Chiranjeevi said.
