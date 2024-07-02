Hina Khan Went to the Hospital for Her 1st Chemotherapy After Awards Night

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hina Khan Went to the Hospital for Her 1st Chemotherapy After Awards Night

On 28 June, she announced her cancer diagnosis in a post on her Instagram.

Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.
Hina Khan has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@realhinakhan)

Actor Hina Khan recently shared on Instagram that she went straight to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session immediately after attending an award show.

She emphasized that her work commitments were paramount and explained her conscious choice to normalize the struggles and challenges life presents. Hina revealed she had been diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

In the montage video, Hina is seen doing a photoshoot, attending the award show, and then walking down a hospital corridor.

She wrote, "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life."

On 28 June, she announced her cancer diagnosis in a post on her Instagram. 

