Here's Why Police Stopped AR Rahman's Concert in Pune

AR Rahman recently performed in Pune.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The police stopped a concert of AR Rahman in Maharashtra's Pune as it crossed the 10pm deadline, an official told PTI on Monday, 1 May.
After the concert, a video went viral in which a police officer was seen asking Rahman, other artistes and the organisers to stop the concert as it was already past 10pm.
"As the deadline of 10 pm had passed, we asked AR Rahman and other artistes to stop the show. They followed the instructions and stopped the show," Bundgarden police station's inspector Santosh Patil, who was seen in the video, told PTI.
No case has been registered, a senior police official confirmed.
