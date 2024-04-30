Here's Why Imtiaz Ali Only Showed a Few Scenes of Amar Singh Chamkila's 1st Wife

He spoke about the relationships Chamkila shared with the two women in his life. He said, "He had another child with Gurmail after having a child with Amarjot. The circumstance of that has been explained to me by Chamkila's sister. I've it on record and I had written a scene about it also but had to cut it down because it was somehow a bit less relevant than the ones that were already there."

Additionally, Imtiaz Ali explained in the interview why Gurmail's character wasn't prominently featured in the movie, "I couldn't show too much of her in the film because that part of Chamkila's life was hidden from Amarjot and the whole world. It's only later in the film that we revealed that he has another wife. I paper-edited the film a lot in order to bring it to the duration that it has today. But I agree that there's a lot that could have been discovered in their relationship."

Amar Singh Chamkila is available to watch on Netflix.