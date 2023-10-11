Here's Why Asha Parekh Called Out 'The Kashmir Files' Makers

Regarding the box office success of The Kashmir Files Parekh added, "Yes, people watched The Kashmir Files. I will say something controversial here... the producer of the film made Rs 400 crore. From that how much money did they give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu and Kashmir? Those who don’t have water, electricity. How much money did the producer give to them?”

She went on to say, "After paying everybody else's share, the producers will have their share of profit. Suppose they earned Rs 200 crore out of the film’s Rs 400 crore earnings, they could have donated Rs 50 crore to help the people.”

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files followed the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the early stages of the insurgency around 1990.