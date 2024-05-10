Here's What SRK Told Rajkummar Rao About What He Should Do When He Buys a House

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Srikanth.
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Srikanth, recently shared an intriguing piece of advice he received from superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Khan advised him to invest in a house beyond his current means, believing it would serve as motivation to work harder.
Rajkummar followed this advice and purchased a luxurious home in Mumbai from his co-star Janhvi Kapoor for ₹44 crore, who had bought it for ₹39 crore in December 2020.
Rajkummar, while speaking about his new house to, Mashable India, he said, “ Shah Rukh sir had taught me one thing ‘Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it).’ I found this very fascinating.”
He further added, “Having a home in the city is of course a dream and we have built it lovingly, me and Patralekhaa.”
Rajkummar will next be seen in Srikanth.
