Here's What SRK Told Rajkummar Rao About What He Should Do When He Buys a House

Rajkummar, while speaking about his new house to, Mashable India, he said, “ Shah Rukh sir had taught me one thing ‘Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you’ll work harder because you’d want to earn it).’ I found this very fascinating.”

He further added, “Having a home in the city is of course a dream and we have built it lovingly, me and Patralekhaa.”

Rajkummar will next be seen in Srikanth.