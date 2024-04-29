IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Motivated Me After the Last Game – Varun Chakaravarthy

IPL 2024: Varun Chakaravarthy says Shah Rukh Khan motivated him.
(Photo: BCCI)
After a harrowing spell against Punjab Kings only a few days ago, which saw him conceding 46 runs in three overs, Varun Chakaravarthy delivered a brilliant performance in Kolkata Knight Riders’ seven-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals, in the 47th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).
On a track which had a bit of purchase for the spinners – a feature not common in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in the last few years – Chakaravarthy scalped three wickets and conceded only 16 runs in his four-over spell. Capitals’ skipper Rishabh Pant and in-form batter Tristan Stubbs were among the batters he dismissed.
Speaking on his comeback after a forgettable night for the entire KKR team, where they were unsuccessful in defending 261 runs, the leg-spinner stated how the team management, including co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, motivated the players.
Chakaravarthy also had a catch dropped off his bowling, that of Rishabh Pant, albeit he did get the wicketkeeper-batter’s wicket later in the match. Speaking on which of his deliveries he liked, the Karnataka-born player added:
