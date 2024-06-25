Shatrughan Sinha Responds to Criticism Against Sonakshi & Zaheer's Marriage

He said people should focus on productive activities instead of his daughter's marriage. The actor-turned-politician emphasized that their wedding is legally valid and there is nothing wrong with it.

He said: "Anand Bakshi saab has written about such professional protestors, 'Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. (Something or the other people will say. that's there job.) To this I would like to add, 'Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai. (If the people who say these things have no other job but talking then that is their job) My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional," he said.

After the couple's wedding photos went viral on social media, protests were organized in Sinha's hometown of Patna, Bihar, by the Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena. They called the marriage 'love jihad' and told Sonakshi never to return. Her father strongly opposed the protests. He said, "To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful in your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna [there's nothing else to say]."

Sinha attended Sonakshi and Zaheer's civil marriage on Sunday, 23 June.