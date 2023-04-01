Here's What Russo Brothers Have to Say About Priyanka Chopra's Role in 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in Russo Brothers' upcoming show Citadel, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April. In a recent interview, the Russo Brothers have said that the show is an answer to James Bond films and also praised Priyanka for what she brought into the role.

Speaking to Total Film Magazine, the Russo Brothers were asked whether Citadel is their answer to the Bond franchise. Joe Russo responded, "It’s an accurate way to talk about it, without question. I mean, we loved Bond growing up."

Anthony added, "We’re immense fans of Bond, but our job is to try to take what we love about these sorts of genres and films that have influenced us and figure out ways to push them into spaces and places that surprise us … Our job as storytellers isn’t to bring you another version of Bond. Our job as storytellers is to bring you a fresh experience that you are excited and surprised by. So hopefully we hit that mark. We’ll see."