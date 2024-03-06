Here's Imtiaz Ali's Answer to People Saying 'Bollywood Nahi Chalega'

Imtiaz told the news publication, "Main dus baar sunn chuka hoon, ab Bollywood nahi chalega. Jab main aaya tha industry mein logo ne kaha tha, 'Ab khatam ho gaya theatre, ab nahi chalega' (I've heard multiple times that Bollywood won't survive now. When I had stepped into the industry, people said, 'Theatre is over now; it won’t work anymore').

"Even before that, when VCR came, people said the same things. When colour television came, there was a similar opinion. Logo ne kaha hai kai baar ki, 'Cinema bandh ho jayega', magar cinema bandh hua nahi, kyuki hum jaise dreamers hai jo dekhte bhi hai, and banate bhi hai (People have said manier times, 'Cinema will shut down' but that didn't happen because dreamers like us watch and make films)," he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Imtiaz is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Amar Singh Chamkila, which is set to premiere on Netflix on 12 April. The drama is based on the true story of the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his musician-wife, Amarjot Kaur. Chamkila, Kaur, and members of their band were assassinated in March 1988.

The film will feature Diljit Dosanjh as Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti Chopra as Amarjot Kaur.