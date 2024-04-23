Here's How Shah Rukh Khan Reacted Mohanlal's 'Zinda Banda' Performance

Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently responded to a viral video of Mohanlal dancing to the song "Zinda Banda" from the movie Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan shared the song video on his social media handle and expressed his gratitude towards Mohanlal.

In his message, Shah Rukh Khan thanked Mohanlal and praised his dancing skills, admitting he wished he could perform it "half as good". Mohanlal's energetic dance performance to "Zinda Banda" at an award show in Kochi has been gaining widespread attention.

SRK wrote, “Thank u @Mohanlal sir for making this song the most special for me now. Wish I had done it half as good as you. Love u sir and waiting for dinner at home as and when. You are the OG Zinda Banda!!!”