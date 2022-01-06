Here's How Neha Dhupia Wished Kapil Dev on His Birthday

Former cricketer Kapil Dev turned 63 on Thursday, 6 January. On the occasion, actor Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of her family along with Kapil and Romi Dev.

Sharing the birthday post, Neha wrote: "happy birthday sir, here's to a year filled with happiness, having conversations over croissants and you showing our baby girl more videos of your cute little cat, we love you."