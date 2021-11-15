Here's a Glimpse of Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's Wedding Invite

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first met during an ad shoot. They have been dating for quite some time.

In 2019, Patralekhaa had opened up about her love story. She told Humans of Bombay, “He would often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favourite bag, which was ridiculously expensive. Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it. I remember calling him, sobbing, and he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him.”