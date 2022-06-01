'Heart Is in Tatters': Vishal Dadlani, Akshay Kumar Mourn Singer KK's Demise

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on Tuesday, 31 May, after performing a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

As per a report by India Today, the playback singer collapsed after the concert and was rushed to a private hospital in the city. He was "brought dead" to Kolkata's CMRI Hospital around 10 pm, hospital authorities told the publication.

Fans and celebrities are mourning KK's untimely demise. Vishal Dadlani took to Twitter to write, "This cannot be real. @K_K_Pal nothing will be the same without you. Nothing. My heart is in tatters. The voice of purity itself, of kindness of decency, of a true heart of gold. Gone."