'Headlines on My Relationship and Outfits Don’t Bother Me': Janhvi Kapoor

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi.
(Photo: The Quint)
Actor Janhvi Kapoor's will be seen next in Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film backed by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorv Mehta also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead.
The Quint caught up with the actor who shared an advice her mother gave her, weighed in on her relationship and outfits making headlines, spoke about what sets her co-star Rajkummar apart from other actors, not needing validation, and more.
Speaking about a piece of advice her mother, Sridevi, gave her that she applies in her career, the actor said, "To with my craft, mom told me, in order to be a good actor you must first be an honest person. If there is any amount of artifice in your personality, in real life then you won't know how to be truthful on camera. Your instincts will be corrupted. You need to protect your instincts and the child in you. That's the most useful and helpful advice she could give me."
When asked if she thinks it's fair when focus shift from work to personal space, the actor said, that it is a professional hazard and she doesn't take it the seriously. "I am flattered by the interest. I recognise that it is easier to lure people in with frivolous things like my relationship, where I went for a holiday, what I am wearing as that is easier consumption for the audience. To ask them to come and watch my work, requires a lot more investment. I am no hurt about it because I still have the opportunity to do the work I want to. I am not seeking validation that much." She believes that if people watch her movie and like it, if it does the numbers and are moved by the story, she has won.
Mr and Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma will release on 31 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined