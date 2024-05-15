'Both Shoulders Dislocated In Mr & Mrs Mahi Cricket Training': Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shares first look from her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor, speaking at the press event for her upcoming movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, disclosed that she dislocated both shoulders while practicing cricket for the film.
She said, “There was a lot of hard work that went behind the film. I have prepared for almost 2 years. I was probably shooting ‘Mili’ or ‘Good Luck Jerry’ when I started taking cricket lessons. Our director is a purist – he wanted me to become a cricketer. He did not want any cheating, that we would cover up using VFX or there would be half-hearted effort.”
“I have suffered quite a few injuries too. Both my shoulders were dislocated. But credit to our director and my coaches – Abhishek Nayyar and Vikrant – who have worked so hard. I used to feel like giving up, my body used to give up, but I was motivated by them. Whenever I saw Sharan Sharma’s vision and passion, I used to feel angry and frustrated, but we have reached here afterall.”
Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit the silver screens on 31 May. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Rajkummar Rao.
