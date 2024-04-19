Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Haven't Done Any Plastic Surgery': Rajkummar Rao Speaks About His Viral Photo

Rajkummar spoke about people commenting on his appearance and him getting a chin implant.
Swati Chopra
Celebrities
Rajkummar Rao speaks about a photo of him going viral.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of Srikanth, based on industrialist Srikanth Bolla.

During a conversation with The Quint, Rajkummar spoke about people commenting on his appearance and him getting a chin implant. "I want to speak about a picture that has gone viral. That guy doesn't look like me. I strongly believe that's an edited picture. First, my skin looks flawless while in reality I have these lines and I am proud of them," the actor said.

Rajkummar also clarified that contrary to what people are saying, he hasn't done any plastic surgery.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

