'Haven't Done Any Plastic Surgery': Rajkummar Rao Speaks About His Viral Photo

Rajkummar Rao speaks about a photo of him going viral.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the release of Srikanth, based on industrialist Srikanth Bolla.
During a conversation with The Quint, Rajkummar spoke about people commenting on his appearance and him getting a chin implant. "I want to speak about a picture that has gone viral. That guy doesn't look like me. I strongly believe that's an edited picture. First, my skin looks flawless while in reality I have these lines and I am proud of them," the actor said.
Rajkummar also clarified that contrary to what people are saying, he hasn't done any plastic surgery.
