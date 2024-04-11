Who Is Industrialist Srikanth Bolla, Who Inspired Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth'?

Despite being far from his parents, Bolla settled in quickly and also learned to swim, play chess, and cricket with a ball which made a rattling sound for him to locate it.

Bolla always aspired to be an engineer and wanted to major in science and mathematics in order to pursue his dream. After completing his matriculation, Bolla opted for science in his 12th. However, he was denied permission to do so by the school authorities, citing that the subject was too much of a challenge for senior blind students with its visual elements like diagrams and graphs.

Instead, the school allowed Bolla to study other subjects like arts, languages, literature, and social sciences.