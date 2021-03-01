‘Biggest Concern Was History Repeating Itself’: Harry Tells Oprah

The CBS network released teaser clips from ‘Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special ‘ where Oprah interviews the Duke and Duchess. In Oprah’s words, the couple revealed ‘some pretty shocking things’. Harry expressed that his ‘biggest concern was history repeating itself’ referring to how his mother Princess Diana’s was treated by the press and her life after her divorce from Prince Charles. Judging from the promos, the interview might touch upon Meghan Markle’s experience after her marriage to Prince Harry since ‘there is no subject that is off limits’.
In January 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their duties as ‘senior members of the British royal family’ in a move dubbed the ‘Megxit’. After a year under review, the Palace announced that the couple would be stripped off their patronages since they won’t be returning to the royal family.
Ever since it was announced that Prince Harry was dating Meghan Markle , a biracial woman, she has been constantly targeted by the British media with offensive and often racist reportage. Recently, on James Corden’s talk show The Late Late Show, Prince Harry revealed that the ‘toxic’ British media was a reason for the couple leaving Britain.
The couple recently announced that they’re pregnant with their second child. The pregnancy and the effect the media has had on her mental health might also be topics Meghan and Oprah explore on the segment.
