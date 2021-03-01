‘Biggest Concern Was History Repeating Itself’: Harry Tells Oprah

In January 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped away from their duties as ‘senior members of the British royal family’ in a move dubbed the ‘Megxit’. After a year under review, the Palace announced that the couple would be stripped off their patronages since they won’t be returning to the royal family.

Ever since it was announced that Prince Harry was dating Meghan Markle , a biracial woman, she has been constantly targeted by the British media with offensive and often racist reportage. Recently, on James Corden’s talk show The Late Late Show, Prince Harry revealed that the ‘toxic’ British media was a reason for the couple leaving Britain.