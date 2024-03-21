'Don't Make Bad Films In The Name Of Propagating Ideologies': Hansal Mehta

Narrating an incident about how Gagan Dev Riar was cast for Scam 2003 Hansal said, "Not many know that Gagan was also being auditioned for Lootere for Vivek Gomber's part. Gagan and Vivek have done theatre together. We were also casting for Scam 2003 around that time, and Mukesh Chhabra said Gagan is a better fit as Telgi."

With elections round the corner, we are seeing films that propagate a certain ideology. When asked about the intent of filmmakers Hansal replied, "I feel that if I am opposed to something then I have the right to oppose it as much as somebody else has the right to disagree with my way of thinking. In a democracy we are allowed to tell whatever tales we want to narrate. I tell everyone that whatever side you want to take, just make a good film. Don't sacrifice storytelling in the name of propagating ideologies."

