Guru Dutt's Sister Lalita Lajmi Passes Away at 90

Lalita Lajmi passes away at 90.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Guru Dutt's sister Lalita Lajmi passed away on Monday, February 13 at the age of 90. Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation confirmed the news on their Instagram account.
JNAF took to Instagram to write, “Lajmi was a self-taught artist with a keen interest in classical dance. Her works had an element of melancholy and performance, seen here in her artwork, ‘Dance of Life and Death’."
The imminent artist was born in Calcutta in the year 1930 she was a well-known artist in the country. Her works are held in collections in the National Gallery of Modern Art and the CSMVS Museum in India, and the British Museum, as reported by The Mint.
As per the same report, Author Yasser Usman, the author of 'Guru Dutt: An Unfinished Story' noted that Guru Dutt's sister Lalita still had regrets about not being able to help him.
Her work influenced Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt and Satyajit Ray.
Lajmi had a small cameo in Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par.
