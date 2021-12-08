‘For the Audience, Artists' Safety’: Gurgaon Fest Organiser on Dropping Faruqui

The organiser Mubin Tisekar told DeadAnt, “A couple of calls were made to the property and a couple of calls were made to us yesterday and so for the safety of the audience and the artists we have decided that Munawar will not be a part of the comedy festival.”

Tisekar added, “I spoke to Munawar and we wanted to figure something out, a way out, but I don’t think anyone would help us find a way to do a show…The artist himself has said he won’t be performing that day.”

On 6 December, BJP Leader Arun Yadav shared a picture of the complaint on social media and wrote in Hindi, "Filed a complaint against comedian Munawar Faruqui's upcoming show in Gurgaon. We will not allow this traitor's show in Gurgaon under any circumstances. Jai Shri Ram."