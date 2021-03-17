Navya Nanda Criticizes Uttarakhand CM’s ‘Ripped Jeans’ Comments

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli expressed contempt over the recent statements from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat about women wearing ripped jeans. In a series of Instagram stories, she criticized the comments saying. “Change your mentality before changing our clothes because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like these send to society.” She also posted a picture of herself in ripped jeans saying, “I’ll wear my ripped jeans. Thank you. And I’ll wear them proudly.”
“Wearing ripped jeans and showing knees in the race towards Westernization is the lesson being taught to kids these days. Where is this coming from?” He related a story about meeting a mother wearing ripped jeans saying. “This woman runs an NGO and goes out into society like this? What kind of culture does that propagate?” he said, according to a video tweeted by ANI.
Talking to Vogue, Navya said that she’s not gearing up to join Bollywood, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.” Navya has always been a fierce advocate for women’s rights. “Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence,” she added.
Navya is also the founder of Project Naveli which works towards fighting gender inequality. In an Instagram post about the initiative, she said, “Gender inequality has been a social issue in India for centuries. Patriarchal norms have marked women as inferior to men. Our society can never fully develop unless both girls and boys are equally supported to reach their full potential.”
Published: 17 Mar 2021,08:15 PM IST