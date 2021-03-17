Navya Nanda Criticizes Uttarakhand CM’s ‘Ripped Jeans’ Comments

Talking to Vogue, Navya said that she’s not gearing up to join Bollywood, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.” Navya has always been a fierce advocate for women’s rights. “Every day there are more and more women starting businesses, breaking records, showing up for one another and exuding independence,” she added.