Gujarat High Court Stays Release of Aamir Khan's Son Junaid's Film ‘Maharaj’

Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film Maharaj faces a setback as the Gujarat High Court has halted its release, as per a report by India Today. A Hindu group raised concerns about potential violence incited by the movie.
The report further stated, as per the petition, the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, ignited by "allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure" and decided by the English Judges of the Supreme Court of Bombay, castigates the Hindu religion and makes "seriously blasphemous comments" against Lord Krishna as well as devotional songs and hymns.
Meanwhile, a call to 'Boycott Netflix' gained traction on social media, with many criticising the platform for allegedly promoting 'anti-Hindu' content.
Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.
