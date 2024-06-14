Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gujarat High Court Stays Release of Aamir Khan's Son Junaid's Film ‘Maharaj’

Gujarat High Court Stays Release of Aamir Khan's Son Junaid's Film ‘Maharaj’

Gujarat High Court halts release of Aamir Khan's son Junaid's film 'Maharaj' over potential violence concerns
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film Maharaj faces a setback as the Gujarat High Court has halted its release.

|

(Photo:X)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film <em>Maharaj</em> faces a setback as the Gujarat High Court has halted its release.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Aamir Khan's son Junaid's debut film Maharaj faces a setback as the Gujarat High Court has halted its release, as per a report by India Today. A Hindu group raised concerns about potential violence incited by the movie.

The petition claims that the film, reportedly inspired by the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, could disrupt public order and provoke violence against followers of the sect and Hinduism, India Today reported.

The report further stated, as per the petition, the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, ignited by "allegations of misconduct by a prominent figure" and decided by the English Judges of the Supreme Court of Bombay, castigates the Hindu religion and makes "seriously blasphemous comments" against Lord Krishna as well as devotional songs and hymns.

Meanwhile, a call to 'Boycott Netflix' gained traction on social media, with many criticising the platform for allegedly promoting 'anti-Hindu' content.

Co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Also ReadExplained: All About the 'Maharaj Libel Case' That Inspired Junaid Khan's Film

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT