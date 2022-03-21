Grandpa Anil Kapoor Pens Note For Parents-to-be Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja announced on Monday, 21 March, that they are expecting their first child. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, her sister Rhea, Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and others congratulated them on social media.

Anil shared the same photos that Sonam and Anand posted and wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"