Gold Fraud Case: Mumbai Court Orders Probe Against Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

In continuation of the report, the complaint alleges that Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and their associates operated a scheme through their company, promising investors high returns on gold investments under the name "Satyug Gold." The scheme reportedly guaranteed fixed-rate gold delivery irrespective of market changes.

Mr Kothari, a prominent figure in the gold and bullion market, alleges that he was convinced by Shetty, Kundra, and their associates to invest a significant sum in their scheme. Assurances from them reportedly persuaded him of the scheme's credibility and the timely delivery of gold upon maturity, the report states.

However, when the maturity date arrived in April 2019 Mr. Kothari claimed he did not receive the promised gold, despite having paid ₹ 90,38,600 upfront. Documents provided by the complainant, including a letter signed by Shilpa Shetty Kundra and an invoice from Satyug Gold Private Limited, appear to substantiate his allegations.

The court directed Mumbai Police to investigate the allegations made in the complaint.