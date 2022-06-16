Meet Gingger Shankar, the First Musician from India to Compose a Song for MCU

Gingger Shankar composed 'Rozi' for Ms Marvel.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Gingger Shankar is the first musician from India to compose a song in a Marvel project, Ms Marvel. The track ‘Rozi’ by Pakistani rapper Eva B which is part of the series’ end credits, is co-written by Gingger. Born in Los Angeles, California, she is the daughter of classical singer Viji Subramaniam and violinist Dr L Subramaniam.
Her grandmother Lakshmi Shankar, a Hindustani vocalist, was the sister-in-law of sitar maestro Ravi Shankar.
The double violin consists of the range of the violin, viola, double bass, and cello and is a custom-made instrument.
She learned Hindustani vocals from Lakshmi and Viji and the Carnatic violin from her grandfather V Lakshminarayana. Gingger has, over the years, worked with notable artists like The Smashing Pumpkins, Mike Myers, Katy Perry, Mel Gibson, and James Newton Howard.
Gingger debuted as a soprano in Osvaldo Golijov’s opera Ainadamar with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. In 2004, she was part of the score for The Passion of the Christ, directed by Mel Gibson. She was also chosen as one of the composers chosen for the Sundance Institute Composer’s Lab. She has been part of several other film scores including those of Charlie Wilson’s War, The Forbidden Kingdom, Monsoon Shootout,
The music for the film Circumstance, which won the Sundance Audience Choice Award, was composed by Gingger. The artist had earlier told ETimes that she used to watch Bollywood films with her mother while growing up in California and India, “One of my favorites as a kid was Woh Kaun Thi? because of the song ‘Naina Barse’, which is still one of my favorite songs. One of these days, I would love to work on a Bollywood film.”
Gingger has also composed the music for The Gray Man, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The film stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)