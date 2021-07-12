Twitter Fact-Checks Gajendra Chauhan's Claim of Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On 1 April, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that megastar Rajinikanth would be honoured with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke award, for his contribution to Indian cinema. On 11 July, Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan took to Twitter to announce that he was awarded the "Legend Dada Saheb Phalke Award" for 2021.

Posting a picture with an award, he wrote, "Honoured- I hv been awarded Legend Dada Saheb Phalke award 2021 today in Mumbai for my work in Indian Film Industry. Thanks to my well wishers."

Technically, he was honoured with 'a' Dadasaheb Phalke award but it's not India's prestigious film award. The trophy, held by Chauhan, has the initials KCF on it which isn’t the case for the actual award.