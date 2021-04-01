FWICE Rescinds Non-Cooperative Ban on Gauahar Khan

Actor Gauahar Khan
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
The FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) has decided to lift the Non Cooperative Directive imposed on actor Gauahar Khan for flouting pandemic rules. "Being the lead actress your act had endangered the health & lives of the entire crew and it was not acceptable by the FWICE at any cost. Now that you have already completed the quarantine period, it is safe for you to resume your work and FWICE therefore premits you to continue your shooting work with immediate effect," said the letter from FWICE addressed to Gauahar.
The letter also added a warning to the actor that the irrevocable directive would be imposed on her again if she does not abide by the rules of FWICE and the government with regards to the pandemic.
Times of India reported that FWICE secretary Ashok Dubey confirmed, "We met today at 5 pm and decided that Gauahar's punishment can be laxed. But yes, we are giving her a letter that clearly states that she can't repeat this offence again."
FWICE had banned Gauahar Khan from shooting for two months along with imposing the Non Cooperative Directive. The move followed an announcement by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that an FIR had been filed against an actor for flouting COVID rules. "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive," the civic body had tweeted. However, no actor was named.
Soon after Gauahar Khan's team released a statement urging an end to all speculation. "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here’s the latest report. She’s tested negative in multiple reports. She’s a law abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that the BMC requires," the statement read.
