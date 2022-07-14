Former ‘Dunki’ DOP Reveals He Quit Shah Rukh-starrer Over ‘Creative Differences'

Amit Roy, the Director of Photography (DoP) for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani revealed why he quit the film despite having shot for almost two weeks. Roy told ETimes cited creative differences with the director as the reason for quitting.

“Yes, I am not doing 'Dunki' anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn't see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction,” Roy told the publication.