Former ‘Dunki’ DOP Reveals He Quit Shah Rukh-starrer Over ‘Creative Differences'

Shah Rukh Khan plays the lead in Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki.
Amit Roy, the Director of Photography (DoP) for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani revealed why he quit the film despite having shot for almost two weeks. Roy told ETimes cited creative differences with the director as the reason for quitting.
“Yes, I am not doing 'Dunki' anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn't see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction,” Roy told the publication.
Roy also said that SRK wasn’t involved in his decision to quit the project. He added that his relationship with Hirani remains amicable. Dunki is the first time Hirani and the actor will be working together and the film also stars Taapsee Pannu. Shah Rukh also has Jawan and Pathaan lined up for release.
While CK Muraleedharan is now the DOP for Dunki, Amit Roy is currently working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.
