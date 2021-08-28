NCB Raids Actor Armaan Kohli's Residence in Mumbai

In April, the NCB had also reportedly raided the flat of actor Gaurav Dixit. MidDay had reported that they’d received a tip-off from actor Ajaz Khan and other peddlers. The agency had also told the publication that they found alprazolam tablets at Dixit’s residence.

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating alleged drug use by celebrities from the film and TV industry.

Armaan is the son of director Rajkumar Kohli and actor Nishi. He made his film debut in the 1992 film Virodhi and has been a part of films like Dushman Zamana and Anaam.

He also joined the reality TV series Bigg Boss 7 as a contestant. He returned to Bollywood after a hiatus in 2015 with the Salman Khan-starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.