Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins passes away.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Taylor Hawkins, the long-time drummer for Foo Fighters, has passed away aged 50, the band said in a statement. The statement read, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”
A band representative told Rolling Stone that Foo Fighters were set to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia.
Taylor Hawkins joined the band in 1997 after the exit of Foo Fighters’ original drummer William Goldsmith. Hawkins was born in Fort Worth Texas in 1972. Before joining the Foo Fighters, he was the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette.
Hawkins also sometimes sang lead for the group, like in the 2005 single ‘Cold Day in the Sun’ and the track ‘Sunday Rain’ from their 2017 album ‘Concrete and Gold’. Hawkins also started the side project Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders with his bandmate from the Morissette days, Chris Chaney.
They released their debut album 'Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders' in 2006 and later dropped 'Red Light Fever' and 'Get the Money'. As part of his solo career, Hawkins collaborated with artists like Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Elliot Easton of The Cars, and Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters.
The official handle of the rock band The Smashing Pumpkins tweeted, “Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022. Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band.”
Nickelback’s handle wrote, “In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.”
Singer-songwriter FINNEAS wrote on Twitter, “So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace.”
Taylor Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and three children.
