Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at 50

A band representative told Rolling Stone that Foo Fighters were set to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia.

Taylor Hawkins joined the band in 1997 after the exit of Foo Fighters’ original drummer William Goldsmith. Hawkins was born in Fort Worth Texas in 1972. Before joining the Foo Fighters, he was the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette.

Hawkins also sometimes sang lead for the group, like in the 2005 single ‘Cold Day in the Sun’ and the track ‘Sunday Rain’ from their 2017 album ‘Concrete and Gold’. Hawkins also started the side project Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders with his bandmate from the Morissette days, Chris Chaney.

They released their debut album 'Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders' in 2006 and later dropped 'Red Light Fever' and 'Get the Money'. As part of his solo career, Hawkins collaborated with artists like Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Elliot Easton of The Cars, and Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters.