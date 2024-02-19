'Find Better Things To Do': Ayesha Takia Reacts to Being Trolled Over Her Looks

Adding that she has no desire to come back to Bollywood. “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't. Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

She also spoke about why people should not expect her to look the same after 15 years. "Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like unwanted."

The actor was seen earlier in Taarzan: The Wonder Car and won the Filmfare award for best debut in 2004. She has appeared in films like Dil Maange More!!!, Dor, No Smoking and Wanted.