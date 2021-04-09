Guneet Monga Awarded With Second Highest Civilian French Honour

Acclaimed filmmaker Guneet Monga to be conferred with the honour of the Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier dans I'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres). It is the second highest civilian French honour and has earlier been awarded to big Hollywood names like Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bruce Willis.

She established the production company Sikhya Entertainment, in 2008, which has helmed multiple critically acclaimed projects attached to its name including That Girl in Yellow Boots, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Monsoon Shootout, and Oscar award-winning documentary Period, End of Sentence. The latest project added to that last was Umesh Bist's Pagglait starring Sanya Malhotra.